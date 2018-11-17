South Texas Money Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN)

South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,409 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.94% of Werner Enterprises worth $23,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 1,309.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 39,898 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $2,581,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.71 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

