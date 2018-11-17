South Texas Money Management Ltd. Sells 1,309 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)

South Texas Money Management Ltd. decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 287.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $50.24 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $47.93 and a 52 week high of $61.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/south-texas-money-management-ltd-sells-1309-shares-of-vanguard-total-international-stock-etf-vxus.html.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.