South Texas Money Management Ltd. Takes Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,242,696 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,640,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Towle & Co. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,809,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,045,000 after buying an additional 472,860 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $1,436,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 115,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 46,290 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

BBBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

