Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,452 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,018 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,975,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.26.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

