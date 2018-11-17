SP Plus (SP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of SP Plus from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of SP Plus from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SP Plus has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of SP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.19. 61,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $707.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $36,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 332,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.