Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $44.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $48.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.95.

Spark Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.17. 872,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,973. Spark Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.33 and a fifty-two week high of $96.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.22). Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 127.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.90) earnings per share. Spark Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 463.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCE. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spark Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $45,661,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 37.5% during the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 876,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,562,000 after buying an additional 239,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,459,000 after buying an additional 229,786 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 38.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 531,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,976,000 after buying an additional 147,158 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,536,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,206,000 after purchasing an additional 142,428 shares during the period.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

