Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (SPX) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SPX. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,250 ($81.67) to GBX 6,550 ($85.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 7,400 ($96.69) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,360 ($83.10) to GBX 6,600 ($86.24) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Numis Securities lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.47) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,100 ($92.77) price objective (up from GBX 6,350 ($82.97)) on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,478.33 ($84.65).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at GBX 6,695 ($87.48) on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of GBX 4,681 ($61.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,155 ($80.43).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the design, maintenance, and provision of industrial and commercial steam systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.