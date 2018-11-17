Spire (SR) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.68. Spire also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

NYSE:SR opened at $78.88 on Friday. Spire has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.03.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $239.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.5925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Spire’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 target price on shares of Spire and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Spire presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.25.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

