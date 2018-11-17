Spire (SR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.69. Spire also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SR. ValuEngine upgraded Spire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 target price on Spire and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 target price on Spire and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Spire presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.25.

NYSE:SR opened at $78.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.85.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $239.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.31 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 11.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Spire will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.5925 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

