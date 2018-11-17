Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) CEO Jackson Hsieh Sells 28,700 Shares

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) CEO Jackson Hsieh sold 28,700 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $232,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,153,557 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jackson Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 16th, Jackson Hsieh sold 186,087 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $1,453,339.47.

Shares of NYSE SRC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. 3,629,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,273. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.34.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital are set to reverse split on Thursday, December 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, December 12th.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $109.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRC. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 106.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,095,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,863 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 182.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 26,073 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at $8,215,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,297,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 207,877 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our stockholders.

