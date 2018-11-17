Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

In related news, CEO Jackson Hsieh sold 186,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $1,453,339.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,153,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,009,280.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 30.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,511,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,756,000 after buying an additional 13,075,802 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 168.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,029,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,477,000 after buying an additional 5,042,600 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2,087.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,284,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,644,000 after buying an additional 4,088,167 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 106.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,095,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,127,000 after buying an additional 3,136,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 85.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,724,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,994,000 after buying an additional 3,102,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,629,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.34.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, December 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, December 12th.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.43 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our stockholders.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.