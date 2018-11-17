Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sprouts Farmers outpaced the industry in the past three months attributed to its robust third-quarter 2018 results. Notably, both the top and bottom lines beat estimates and continued to increase double-digits in the third quarter. This prompted management to raise its full-year earnings forecast while it boosted the lower-end of its net sales guidance. Looking ahead, we observe that the company is taking prudent steps to expand its customer base, and the launch of Sprouts.com website and mobile app are testimony to the same. The company is trying all means to provide ready-to-eat, ready-to-heat, and ready-to-cook items to customers. However, the company expects deleverage in SG&A and direct store expenses to continue to weigh on margins throughout 2018. Also, the discontinuation of the Amazon partnership and the transition to Instacart is likely to hurt comps in the near term.”

SFM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.74. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 25.85%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Dan J. Sanders sold 19,929 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $576,147.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 610,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,659,557.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 1,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $27,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,042,667 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5,016.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,483 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $38,674,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 707.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,800 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $18,318,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 5,722,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,296,000 after acquiring an additional 694,448 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

