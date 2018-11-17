Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) Position Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Stag Industrial from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

STAG opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.49 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from Stag Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 84.02%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

