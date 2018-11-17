Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,267,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,361,000 after acquiring an additional 675,981 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,336,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,252,000 after acquiring an additional 328,812 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 35.2% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,280,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,717,000 after acquiring an additional 593,556 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,698,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,256,000 after acquiring an additional 46,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the second quarter worth about $41,477,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from Stag Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stag Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/stag-industrial-inc-stag-shares-sold-by-fort-washington-investment-advisors-inc-oh.html.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.