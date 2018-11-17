State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,120 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 293.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 65,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 48,953 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,405,000 after purchasing an additional 251,145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.04, for a total value of $687,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,095.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 19,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $4,951,140.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,198,877.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,422 shares of company stock valued at $19,791,812. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LGND stock opened at $154.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.50 and a 12-month high of $278.62.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $45.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.99 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 73.78%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright set a $249.00 price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,120 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-sells-1120-shares-of-ligand-pharmaceuticals-inc-lgnd.html.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.