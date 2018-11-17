Stelac Advisory Services LLC Takes $142,000 Position in SAP SE (SAP)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $104.60 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $99.20 and a 1-year high of $127.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. SAP had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on SAP from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.89.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

