STEP Energy Services Ltd (STEP) Insider Robert W. Sprinkhuysen Purchases 10,000 Shares

STEP Energy Services Ltd (TSE:STEP) insider Robert W. Sprinkhuysen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.70 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00.

Shares of TSE STEP traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.81. 215,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,847. STEP Energy Services Ltd has a 1 year low of C$2.50 and a 1 year high of C$12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STEP. TD Securities cut STEP Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. GMP Securities decreased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.28.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd. operates as an oilfield service company that provides fracturing and coiled tubing solutions in Canada and the United States. It applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

