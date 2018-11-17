Stephens Reiterates “$35.00” Price Target for Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS)

Stephens set a $35.00 price target on Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

BXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Brean Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Sunday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank to $32.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bancorpsouth Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

Bancorpsouth Bank stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.41. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $213.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 40.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 71,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Featured Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.