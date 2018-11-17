Stephens Reiterates Buy Rating for SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Stephens restated their buy rating on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in a research note published on Wednesday. Stephens currently has a $310.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research raised SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $339.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $347.00.

SIVB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.15. The stock had a trading volume of 481,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,336. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $211.91 and a 1 year high of $333.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $703.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.51 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 32.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total transaction of $162,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,859.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.73, for a total value of $419,527.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,421.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

