Steven Scott Cochran Buys 300 Shares of Cable One Inc (CABO) Stock

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $873.13 per share, with a total value of $261,939.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,345.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CABO stock traded up $21.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $893.51. 57,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,368. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Cable One Inc has a 12 month low of $597.40 and a 12 month high of $924.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.14). Cable One had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 29.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

CABO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley set a $860.00 price objective on Cable One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $868.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $845.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cable One by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cable One by 44.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cable One by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 2.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Steven Scott Cochran Buys 300 Shares of Cable One Inc (CABO) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/steven-scott-cochran-buys-300-shares-of-cable-one-inc-cabo-stock.html.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.