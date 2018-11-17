Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Home Depot (HD) Price Target to $200.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a buy rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.16.

NYSE HD traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $177.02. 6,833,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,381,982. The company has a market capitalization of $205.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.09. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $166.06 and a 52-week high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,093.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total value of $21,168,137.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,970 shares in the company, valued at $47,805,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 180,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,126,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 190,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 49,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 144,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,177,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

