Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,972 Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (FLWS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 97.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 159.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

FLWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of FLWS opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $836.44 million, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.59 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $41,912.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,631.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,884,402. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,850. Company insiders own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

