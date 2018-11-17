Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 521.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,403 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Several analysts have commented on BAC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/strategic-wealth-advisors-group-llc-boosts-holdings-in-bank-of-america-corp-bac.html.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.