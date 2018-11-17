Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $134,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,111 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 159.5% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 389.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 832 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 165.4% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $278,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,507,712.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $974,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,686,440.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,750 shares of company stock worth $12,200,643. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EA shares. BidaskClub lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Argus raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wedbush set a $133.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.68.

NASDAQ EA opened at $85.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/stratos-wealth-partners-ltd-invests-134000-in-electronic-arts-inc-ea.html.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.