Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $140,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the second quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 234,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,712,000 after purchasing an additional 116,036 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,836,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 912.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIOO opened at $144.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $130.88 and a twelve month high of $165.03.

