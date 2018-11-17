Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $144,000 in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Stock

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $90.31 and a 12-month high of $116.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus set a $106.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

