Stryker Co. (SYK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will post $3.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.88 billion. Stryker reported sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $13.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $13.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.41 billion to $14.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 28.00%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.86.

NYSE:SYK traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,594. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. Stryker has a 52 week low of $146.80 and a 52 week high of $179.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 37,866 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total value of $6,317,563.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,470.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 415 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $69,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,031 shares of company stock worth $6,520,313. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $931,542,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $831,822,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Stryker by 987.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,657,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,479 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 215,255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,862 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $899,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,333 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.