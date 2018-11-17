Studio City International Holdings Limited (MSC) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.26) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Studio City International an industry rank of 184 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Studio City International in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MSC opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. Studio City International has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $28.59.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 hotel rooms; various food and beverage establishments; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Warner Bros.-themed family entertainment center; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena.

