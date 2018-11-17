Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Parker-Hannifin worth $78,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $353,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 184,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,899,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.56, for a total transaction of $283,378.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,465.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total transaction of $420,864.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $187.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.72.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $171.31 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $143.00 and a 1-year high of $212.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

