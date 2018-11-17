Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Trading Down 6.4%

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP)’s share price was down 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 641,797 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 257,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMLP shares. Citigroup set a $17.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $19.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $127.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.72 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners LP will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Summit Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 140.24%.

In other news, insider Brad N. Graves sold 5,000 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,225 shares in the company, valued at $537,579. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,400 shares of company stock worth $160,250.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $9,790,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,738,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,566,000 after purchasing an additional 436,758 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 12.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,103,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,787,000 after purchasing an additional 340,287 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 40.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 819,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 234,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $2,208,000. Institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

