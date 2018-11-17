Sunniva (SNN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Sunniva (CVE:SNN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sunniva earned a media sentiment score of 0.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Sunniva (CVE:SNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Sunniva from C$39.49 to C$32.02 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

