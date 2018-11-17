SunOpta (STKL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SunOpta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SunOpta from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SunOpta currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of SunOpta stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,888. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $308.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

