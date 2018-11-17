Sunrun (RUN) Shares Up 4.2%

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)’s share price shot up 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.18 and last traded at $13.12. 1,383,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,038,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). Sunrun had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $204.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 231,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $2,653,664.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 482,878 shares of company stock worth $5,755,182. Insiders own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Sunrun by 25.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Sunrun by 48.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Sunrun by 180.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth $131,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

