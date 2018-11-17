Swiss National Bank Has $118.54 Million Holdings in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,925,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 576,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $118,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Newmont Mining by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 13,529,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,775 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Newmont Mining by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,472,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,480,000 after acquiring an additional 448,415 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Mining by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,404,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Newmont Mining by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,089,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,885,000 after acquiring an additional 583,232 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Newmont Mining by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,598,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,716,000 after acquiring an additional 228,782 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont Mining alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Newmont Mining from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Newmont Mining from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Friday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other news, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $38,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $670,690 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. Newmont Mining Corp has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Newmont Mining had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Swiss National Bank Has $118.54 Million Holdings in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/swiss-national-bank-has-118-54-million-holdings-in-newmont-mining-corp-nem.html.

Newmont Mining Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.