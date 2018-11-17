Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,340,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $135,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 16.2% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 92,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.31.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 880,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Sleyster sold 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $2,323,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,782.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $91.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $89.33 and a twelve month high of $127.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.03%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

