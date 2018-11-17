Swiss National Bank Sells 199,200 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,437,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 199,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of United Parcel Service worth $284,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.7% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 125,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 213,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $304,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $523,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $110.09 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.45 and a 12 month high of $135.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stephens set a $128.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.66.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

