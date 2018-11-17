Swiss National Bank Sells 98,700 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,474,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 98,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Marathon Petroleum worth $117,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,482,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,506,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,798,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,851 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 55.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,277,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $65.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 48.42%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

