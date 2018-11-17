Symantec (SYMC) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Symantec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Symantec from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Symantec from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Symantec from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Get Symantec alerts:

Shares of Symantec stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,147,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,342,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Symantec has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Symantec had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Symantec’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Symantec will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Symantec by 355.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Symantec in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in Symantec in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Symantec in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Symantec in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.