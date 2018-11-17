Synaptics (SYNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

SYNA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.25. 558,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,680. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin D. Barber sold 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $446,286.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,001 shares in the company, valued at $485,694.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 83.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

