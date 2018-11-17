Synchrony Financial (SYF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.93

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 549145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Edward Jones cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 98.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 111.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Synchrony Financial (SYF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.93” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/synchrony-financial-syf-sets-new-1-year-low-at-25-93.html.

About Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.