Synchrony Financial (SYF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.93

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 549145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Edward Jones cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.06.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 98.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 111.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)
Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.
