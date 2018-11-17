SYNNEX (SNX) & SED International (SEDN) Head to Head Review

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) and SED International (OTCMKTS:SEDN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of SYNNEX shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of SYNNEX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of SED International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SYNNEX and SED International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SYNNEX 1.41% 17.16% 5.33% SED International N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SYNNEX pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. SED International does not pay a dividend. SYNNEX pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SYNNEX has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SYNNEX and SED International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SYNNEX $17.05 billion 0.24 $301.17 million $8.86 8.89 SED International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SYNNEX has higher revenue and earnings than SED International.

Volatility & Risk

SYNNEX has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SED International has a beta of 5.02, suggesting that its share price is 402% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SYNNEX and SED International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SYNNEX 0 2 4 1 2.86 SED International 0 0 0 0 N/A

SYNNEX currently has a consensus target price of $131.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.01%. Given SYNNEX’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SYNNEX is more favorable than SED International.

Summary

SYNNEX beats SED International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. This segment serves resellers, system integrators, and retailers. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. This segment serves clients in various industry verticals, including automotive, banking and financial services, consumer electronics, energy and public sector, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, retail and e-commerce, and technology, as well as travel, transportation, and tourism. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

SED International Company Profile

SED International Holdings, Inc. is an international distributor of information technology (IT) technology products and solutions, computer systems and mobility devices in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company sells its products through a sales force and Website to reseller customers in retail, e-commerce, value added resellers (VARs), system builders, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and various other reseller channels. The Company distribution facilities are located in Lawrenceville, Georgia; Miami, Florida, and San Jose, California. The Company’s product categories include complete notebook and desktop systems, peripherals and accessories and components. It also offers full custom configuration services, building or upgrading computer systems to customer specifications. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries include SED International de Colombia S.A.S. and SED International, Inc.

