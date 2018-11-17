Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Shares Bought by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 89,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.85, for a total transaction of $367,576.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,587,449.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,609 shares of company stock worth $3,416,177. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $90.14 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.13 and a 12 month high of $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $779.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Synopsys to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

