Systematic Financial Management LP Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 716.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,821,000 after purchasing an additional 703,457 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 360.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 704,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,319,000 after purchasing an additional 551,181 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,012,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,736,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,631,807,000 after purchasing an additional 360,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 504,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,171,000 after purchasing an additional 312,072 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.21.

Shares of GS opened at $202.12 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $198.44 and a 52 week high of $275.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/systematic-financial-management-lp-has-4-72-million-holdings-in-goldman-sachs-group-inc-gs.html.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.