Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,217 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.10% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 597.5% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 84,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 72,176 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $280,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 98.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,478,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,073,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares in the last quarter. 57.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.69. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.17 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In other news, Director Redd Hugh acquired 3,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $48,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,971.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $78,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 33,624 shares of company stock valued at $564,183. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

