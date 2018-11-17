TaaS (TAAS) Hits Market Cap of $2.97 Million

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. In the last week, TaaS has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $1,282.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00006578 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Liqui and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00139784 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00224424 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $574.29 or 0.10371033 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009990 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS’s launch date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Livecoin, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

