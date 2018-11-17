Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (TSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE TSM traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,382,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,420,954. The stock has a market cap of $196.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.92 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter worth approximately $45,806,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 13.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 168,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter worth approximately $46,708,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

