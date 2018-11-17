Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) insider Mark J. Angus sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $15,663.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,596.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TLF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. 22,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,063. Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $62.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Tandy Leather Factory alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tandy Leather Factory stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Tandy Leather Factory worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tandy Leather Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (TLF) Insider Mark J. Angus Sells 2,300 Shares” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/tandy-leather-factory-inc-tlf-insider-mark-j-angus-sells-2300-shares.html.

About Tandy Leather Factory

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Tandy Leather Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandy Leather Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.