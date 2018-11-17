Tango Mining (TGV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Tango Mining Ltd (CVE:TGV) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

In related news, Director Terry Lee Tucker sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

About Tango Mining (CVE:TGV)

Tango Mining Limited operates as a Canadian diversified junior mining company. It holds three thermal coal, metallurgical and processing plant, and engineering contracts in the Ogies and Highveld coalfields, Mpumalanga province and Kliprivier coalfield, KwaZulu-Natal province in South Africa. The company also holds an interests in the Oena Diamond Mine, an alluvial diamond property, which is located in Northern Cape Province in South Africa; the Middlepits Project, which includes two prospecting licenses, such as PL101 and PL58 and is located in the Kgalagadi District, Republic of Botswana; the Mano River Project that consists of one 104.3 square kilometer diamond mineral exploration license located in the western part of Republic of Liberia; and the Moquita Project is located in the Province of Lunda Norte, the Republic of Angola.

