Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 144,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 121.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.32.

TRGP stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Targa Resources Corp has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $59.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -846.51%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $167,803.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,105 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,283.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Richard Klein sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,739.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/targa-resources-corp-trgp-shares-bought-by-los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc.html.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.