Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) was down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.04 and last traded at $15.36. Approximately 1,252,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,424,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMHC shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $24.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 23.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,121,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,104,000 after buying an additional 212,665 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 83.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 201,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 91,187 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth about $906,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 189.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

